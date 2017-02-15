Tonyrefail teenager invents London tube stop app

A teenager from Rhondda Cynon Taff has invented an app to stop people from sleeping through their tube stop - despite never having lived in London.

Dafydd Jones, 16, from Tonyrefail, invented the "Doze" app after his brother - who does live in London - fell asleep after a night out and missed his stop.

To get around the lack of GPS underground, the app uses wifi signal to determine where on the tube map you are.