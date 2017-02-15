Newport DJ jailed for chopping off man's finger

Image copyright Gwent Police

A DJ has been jailed for 14 years for chopping off a man's finger with a meat cleaver and posting a picture of it on Snapchat.

Malachi Halstead, 35, from Newport, attacked Teerath Mann in August 2016 because he thought he was stealing from him.

Halstead, known as DJ Madskie, put the picture on the messaging app saying: "See that? I chopped that off."

He was found guilty of wounding with intent at Cardiff Crown Court.

His partner Nicole Seaborne, also from Newport, was cleared of providing him with the weapon.

The court heard Mr Mann, 23, was selling drugs for Halstead but the DJ suspected money had gone missing.

Heath Edwards, prosecuting, said Halstead lured Mr Mann into his car before telling him, "Tonight you're losing something".

"Halstead drove to a nearby place and parked up, and both got out of the vehicle," Mr Edwards said.

"Mr Mann was made to place his finger on a wooden pole, and when he did, Halstead chopped off a large part of that finger."

'Utterly barbaric'

The court was shown the Snapchat recording showing Mr Mann's severed finger and Halstead himself.

Halstead denied the attack, claiming a man called Mr Biggs had ambushed Mr Mann.

But Mr Edwards said Mr Biggs was "a figment of Halstead's imagination".

Halstead also admitted escaping police custody, after running away from officers when he was initially being arrested.

Sentencing, Recorder Christopher Clee called the attack "utterly barbaric" and said the footage was "chilling."

Halstead would have to serve two thirds of his sentence before being considered for release, he said.

After the case, Det Con Eirian Williams, of Gwent Police, said: "Malachi Halstead enacted a terrible, life-changing injury on the victim on what was effectively a vendetta crime.

"We are delighted that this particularly violent individual has been convicted and we hope this lengthy sentence serves as a warning to others involved in organised crime."