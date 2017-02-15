Maesteg school minibus death 'accident waiting to happen'

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ashley Daniel Talbot, 15, died at the scene

Concerns had been raised about children's safety at a school in Bridgend county where a boy was later hit and killed by a minibus, an inquest has heard.

Ashley Talbot, 15, died at Maesteg Comprehensive School in December 2014 after a crash with a minibus driven by a teacher.

Bus driver Hedley Williams said it had been an "accident waiting to happen".

Teacher Chris Brooks was questioned by police but no action was taken.

The inquest in Aberdare, due to last a week, was told Ashley had serious injuries and died at the scene.

Image caption The minibus was taken away from the school after Ashley's death

A statement from school bus driver Mr Williams said a lack of space in the parking bay meant two of the buses had to wait on the other side of the road.

The end of the school day was a "free-for-all" with children running across the road, the jury heard.

Mr Williams said he had raised concerns about safety but felt he had not been listened to.

"I approached teachers about it but they just shrugged their shoulders. I got the impression I needed to keep quiet as I was only a bus driver, "he said.

He said that days before Ashley died, two pupils had walked in front of a minibus causing it to brake sharply.

Mr Williams said the bus bay had now been extended and there was a lockdown in vehicle movements at the end of the day.

Near-misses

Another bus driver Gareth Blade told the inquest how he had called 999 after Ashley was hit by the minibus.

Mr Blade said he had previously seen a child run in front of a minibus close to where the buses were parked.

The inquest continues.