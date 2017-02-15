Theatr Genedlaethol's Macbeth broadcast to cinemas

Image copyright Mark Douet

A production by Welsh language national theatre company Theatr Genedlaethol has been broadcast live to cinemas for the first time.

Audiences at 11 cinemas watched Macbeth live from Caerphilly Castle on Tuesday.

Repeat screenings with English subtitles will be shown until April.

The broadcast is aimed at reaching audiences who could not travel to Caerphilly, while the company hopes subtitled repeats will attract those who do not speak Welsh.

Richard Lynch and Ffion Dafis star in the adaptation of one of Shakespeare's most famous plays.

The translation was completed by the former national poet of Wales, Gwyn Thomas, before his death last year.

Image copyright Mark Douet

Arwel Gruffydd, the director of Macbeth and artistic director of Theatr Genedlaethol, said the company had to experiment to reach a wider audience.

"As a national company it's important that we are innovative, and that we trial new ventures," he said.

"Perhaps other companies in future will benefit from this, and we will be happy to share our experiences of producing a live broadcast."

Image caption Arwel Gruffydd said the cinema broadcasts open doors to a new audience

The play takes place in the rooms of Caerphilly Castle, with about 100 audience members each night. It opened on 7 February and has already sold out.

According to Mr Gruffydd, the cinema broadcasts open doors to a new audience.

"Not everyone can come to Caerphilly, and not everyone can visit ancient castles because of accessibility issues and so on.

"With the repeat broadcasts, it was important that we could offer this production to non-Welsh speakers, so there will be subtitles on the repeats at every cinema."

Image copyright Mark Douet

Cinemas showing Macbeth

Chapter (Cardiff)

Pontio (Bangor)

Galeri Caernarfon

Neuadd Dwyfor (Pwllheli)

Theatr Colwyn (Colwyn Bay)

Theatr Clwyd (Mold)

Aberystwyth Arts Centre

Torch Theatre (Milford Haven)

The Welfare Ystradgynlais

Taliesin Arts Centre (Swansea)

The Riverfront (Newport)

Theatr Mwldan (Cardigan)

Theatr Ardudwy (Harlech)

CellB (Blaenau Ffestiniog)

The production has been generally well received.

Image caption Richard Lynch plays Macbeth in the production

"Casting Ffion Dafis as Lady Macbeth was a clever move," according to reviewer Sioned Williams in her report for Radio Cymru, while critic Lowri Haf Cooke said the translated production was a "fitting tribute to the late Gwyn Thomas" with Richard Lynch as Macbeth "shining in front of the crowd".

Lynch is back in his hometown to perform the part of Macbeth, and said it was a play that would strike a chord with contemporary audiences.

"Thematically, it's about power. And it's about the desire for power, that's as relevant today as it was 500 years ago and it will be relevant in future.

"That's the genius of Shakespeare, he writes relevant, modern plays."