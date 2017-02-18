Kinnock Spitting Image puppets expected to fetch £3,000

Image copyright Rogers Jones Auctioneers

The Spitting Image puppets of former Labour leader Neil Kinnock and his wife Glenys are expected to fetch up to £3,000 at auction later.

Former Islwyn MP Lord Kinnock led Labour from 1983 until 1992 and featured heavily in the satirical ITV show which ran for 12 years until 1996.

It mimicked political figures, including ex-MEP Baroness Kinnock, the Royal family and celebrities.

Both latex puppets are being auctioned by Rogers Jones and Co in Cardiff.