DJ faces jail for chopping off man's finger with meat cleaver

A DJ is facing jail after being found guilty of chopping a man's finger off with a meat cleaver - and posting a recording of it on Snapchat.

Malachi Halstead, 35, of Newport attacked Teerath Mann, 23, as he thought he was stealing money, a trial at Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Halstead - known as DJ Madskie - then broadcast the severed finger on the messaging app saying: "See that? I chopped that off."

He will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Heath Edwards had told the trial Halstead lured Mr Mann into his car on 13 August 2016 before telling him: "Tonight you're losing something."

Mr Edwards said: "Halstead drove to a nearby place and parked up, and both got out of the vehicle.

"Mr Mann was made to place his finger on a wooden pole and, when he did, Halstead chopped off a large part of that finger."

Mystery man

The court was shown the Snapchat recording showing Mr Mann's severed hand and Halstead himself.

The trial was told Mr Mann was alleged to have been selling drugs for Halstead but the DJ suspected money had gone missing.

Halstead denied the finger chop attack and said a mystery man called Mr Biggs had ambushed Mr Mann.

But Mr Edwards said Mr Biggs was "a figment of Halstead's imagination".

Halstead was found guilty of wounding with intent after the five-day trial.

He had admitted escaping police custody by running away from officers after initially being arrested.

His on-off girlfriend Nicole Seaborne, 26, also of Newport was cleared of allegedly providing him with the weapon.