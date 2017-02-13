Cardiff man calls girlfriend's death an 'accident'

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Xixi Bi

A 24-year-old man accused of murdering his girlfriend by beating her to death has told a jury it was "an accident" and he did not mean to cause her serious harm.

Jordan Matthews admits manslaughter, but denies the murder of Xixi Bi, 24, at their flat in Llandaff, Cardiff.

Mr Matthews told Cardiff Crown Court he had planned to marry Miss Bi.

He told defence barrister Christopher Henley QC he had "never laid a hand on Xixi Bi, not on purpose".

Mr Matthews accepted he was smoking "quite a lot" of cannabis at the time, and the court heard he felt "insecure" when his girlfriend went to visit her family in China.

He said he became "paranoid" about Miss Bi being unfaithful to him, and believed at the time she had received a message from someone called "Ben" on the Tinder dating app.

Both prosecution and the defence agreed that Miss Bi did not have the Tinder app, nor any contact called "Ben".

Extensive injuries

The defendant said he had picked Miss Bi up from a sofa and threw her against a door frame. She crashed into a chest of drawers and, when she swore at him in response, he had punched her.

Mr Henley showed Mr Matthews charts of Miss Bi's extensive injuries, including a broken jaw and ribs.

Asked if he used a weapon, Mr Matthews said: "No sir, I would never use a weapon against anyone in any fight, especially not my girlfriend.

"It's taken the best thing in my life away from me."

In cross-examination, prosecutor Paul Lewis QC asked Mr Matthews if he was a jealous man.

Twice, Mr Lewis said: "You beat her to death, didn't you?"

Matthews replied: "I didn't intend to. It was an accident."

The trial continues.