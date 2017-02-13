'Major chaos' outside Maesteg minibus death school

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Ashley Daniel Talbot, 15, died at the scene

There was regularly "major chaos" outside a school in Bridgend county where a boy was hit and killed by a minibus, an inquest has heard.

Ashley Talbot, 15, died at Maesteg Comprehensive School in December 2014 after a crash with a minibus driven by a teacher.

Police questioned teacher Chris Brooks but did not take any action.

The inquest in Aberdare, due to last a week, was told Ashley had serious injuries and died at the scene.

A second boy also involved in the incident was hurt.

Image caption The minibus was taken away from the school after Ashley's death

The head teacher at the time Ann Rees, known professionally as Ann Carhart, told the jury the road by the school was used by buses, children walking and cars dropping off children.

There was usually "major chaos" at the end of the school day, she said.

Mrs Rees told the jury staff were placed on a rota in different locations, as part of a risk assessment, wherever they were needed most so they could take action when needed.

The inquest continues.