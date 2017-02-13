Police seek witnesses to Usk One Stop Shop robbery

Image copyright One Stop Shop

Police are searching for witnesses to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Usk, Monmouthshire, on Sunday.

A man armed with a small knife and metal bar approached staff as they opened the One Stop Shop at 06.00 GMT.

Officers said he took a substantial amount of money from a safe.

They want to speak to a witness who told an officer they saw a car leaving the car park at speed, and a female customer who went into the shop shortly after the robbery.

The armed man is described as 5ft 10in (1.78m) tall, of slim build and wearing grey or white jogging bottoms, black shoes, a camouflage jacket with the hood up and a scarf over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.