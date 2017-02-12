Crews battling 'horrific' fire at Cwmbran sports facility

Image copyright @kar1a

Owners of an indoor sports facility in Torfaen say they are "heartbroken" after a large fire at their business.

Firefighters are still tackling the blaze at The Football Factory, on Avondale Industrial Estate, Cwmbran.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a callout shortly before 18:50 GMT on Saturday.

It is not yet known how the fire began. Four fire engines and one water bowser remain at the scene.

Image copyright @kar1a

Staff at The Football Factory, an indoor sports facility with training pitches and a bar, said they were "devastated and heartbroken" by the fire.

In a post to customers on twitter staff said: "Due to a large fire at the Football Factory premises, we regret to inform you that we will be closed for the foreseeable future.

"Many thanks to all of our loyal customers and we apologise profusely for any inconvenience to people who have booked with us in the future. Anyone with future bookings/paid deposits etc will be contacted in due time.

"All of us at the Football Factory are devastated and heartbroken over this horrific incident."