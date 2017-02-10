Cardiff council likely to put a stop to right-to-buy

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An aerial view of Cardiff

Tenants are likely to lose the right to buy their council houses in Cardiff in a bid to tackle the city's growing housing need.

Councillors will vote on whether to suspend right-to-buy for five years on 16 February.

The city's social housing stock has dropped from 23,000 homes in 1985 to 13,807, mostly due to right to buy sales.

The Welsh Government would then need to accept the vote.

Cardiff needs 10,120 affordable homes over the next five years and there are 8,300 applicants on the housing waiting list.

Currently, most social housing tenants in Wales have the right to buy their home after five years and receive a discount of £8,000 on the value.

A Cardiff council poll showed more than half of respondents agreed social housing should no longer be for sale.

But with 4,600 people in the capital with "significant housing need", the council said it was "keen to prevent losing any more social housing".

Flintshire, Denbighshire and Anglesey are among several Welsh councils to have already stopped to right to buy.