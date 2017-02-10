Michael Wheeler admits Cardiff fatal car crash charges

From the section

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sophie Taylor's family described her as "our beautiful princess"

A man has pleaded guilty to extra charges after his ex-girlfriend died when her car hit a house in Cardiff.

Michael Wheeler, 22, had already pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

On Friday at Cardiff Crown Court, Wheeler, of Tremorfa, admitted a further charge of dangerous driving and a count of intimidation.

Sophie Taylor, 22, died in the crash following a chase on 22 August.

Another driver, Melissa Pesticcio, 23, of Llanrumney, is also accused of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She denies the charges and a trial for her is scheduled for April.

Judge Tom Crowther told Wheeler he would be sentenced after its conclusion.