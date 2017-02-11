Six Nations: 'Get into city early' message for match

Image caption Fans in Cardiff city centre ahead of the Wales v England kick off

Rugby fans are being urged to get into Cardiff early on Saturday ahead of the Six Nations showdown with England.

An estimated 74,000 supporters will be at the Principality Stadium for the kick-off at 16:50 GMT.

The event will see a series of road closures around the city ahead of the game, and queuing systems in place for trains following the match.

Arriva Trains Wales said fans should aim to head into Cardiff at least three hours before the game starts.

"All services into Cardiff will be extremely busy," train managers said.

"There will be extra services and capacity throughout the day especially between Newport and Gloucester. All available trains will be out on the network."

Cardiff's Queen Street station will be closed before the end of the game, to ensure the queuing system at Cardiff Central can operate effectively.

Cardiff council said it anticipated an extremely busy Saturday afternoon, and said there would be a heightened police presence in the centre.

A new barrier system is also being trialled on Saturday for supporters heading to Gates 6 and 7 at the stadium, in a bid to improve the flow of fans into the venue.

But supporters were also warned that anyone with bags should expect searches - and should allow additional time for the security measures.

The council said match-day park-and-ride facilities would be in use, along with event-day parking at Sophia Gardens.