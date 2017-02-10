Plans submitted for 529 homes at former Newport steelworks

Image copyright Google Image caption Plans for new homes at the former steelworks were changed after noise concerns and contamination clearing costs

Plans to build 529 new homes and a school at a former steelworks in Newport have been submitted to the council.

Whiteheads Steelworks was closed down in 2005 and later demolished as part of the city's regeneration works.

Developers say the development, off Mendalgief road, could regenerate a section of Pill "traditionally associated with industry".

Plans also include a pub-restaurant, retail and assisted living units.

Whiteheads Developments first submitted plans for the development in 2015 with a smaller number of residential properties - 498 - and a care home.

Developers changed the plans following noise concerns over the Coilcolor factory and after increased costs of "unforeseen contamination" at the site.