Death of Pontypool schoolboy, 14, 'not suspicious'

A 14-year-old schoolboy has died after being found on Wednesday, police have said.

The boy, from Pontypool, was taken to Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Gwent Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious and they are preparing a file for the coroner.

The youngster attended Abersychan Comprehensive School and fellow pupils have been offered specialist counselling.

Headmaster Phil Collins said staff and students were shocked at the news.

In a letter to parents, he said: "It was with great sadness and shock that we learned today of the passing of one of our pupils.

"We are united in our loss and it will take us some time to come to terms with this news.

"We are a strong community and will come together to support each other in the coming days and weeks."

Friends are planning to light lanterns in his memory on Friday night.