Newport paedophile's term near quadrupled by appeal court

Image caption Court of Protection hearings take place at the Royal Courts of Justice

A Newport paedophile who preyed on two girls as young as eight has had his jail term almost quadrupled by the Court of Appeal.

Daniel Waters, 36, of St Johns Road, was convicted of three counts of rape, six of indecent assault and one of indecency with a child last year.

He was sentenced to three and a half years at Newport Crown Court in December.

Lord Justice Davis said the original sentence was "far, far too low".

Waters, who had denied the charges and had no previous convictions, had his sentence extended to 12 years at the hearing on Thursday.

The court heard Waters was a teenager when he committed the offences.

James Tucker, defending, said the sentence was "lenient" but urged the court not to increase it.

Lord Justice Davis said Waters' original sentence was "wholly unsustainable" and must be increased "very significantly".