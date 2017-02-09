Banned driver admits killing elderly Maesteg woman

Image copyright Family photo/Google

A banned driver has admitted killing a great-great-grandmother in Maesteg, Bridgend county.

Tydfil Jenkins, 80, was struck by Alan Davies' car as she delivered a cake to an elderly friend.

Davies, 35, admitted causing death by careless driving and driving while disqualified, being uninsured and under the influence of drugs.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced later this month at Cardiff Crown Court.

Mrs Jenkins was knocked down by Davies' Renault Clio on Bethania Street in January, after taking a home-made cake to a neighbour.

At the time a family member said: "She was a much loved mother and also a loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

"She was a straight forward woman who loved going to the bingo with her friends and will be very much missed by all who knew her."