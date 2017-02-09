Man 'lied about Newport DJ cutting off his finger'

Image copyright Facebook

A man who had his finger chopped off with a meat cleaver has denied it was done by a DJ and said he "lied about everything".

Malachi Halstead, 35, of Newport allegedly attacked Teerath Mann, 23, as he thought he was stealing money.

He denies actual bodily harm, wounding with intent, unlawful wounding and carrying an offensive weapon.

Mr Mann told Cardiff Crown Court another man carried out the attack, referred to him only as Mr Biggs.

It is alleged Mr Mann sold drugs on behalf of Mr Halstead and was in debt to him.

Mr Halstead's partner, Nicole Seaborne, 26, also from Newport, denies encouraging or assisting in the commission of an indictable offence believing it will be committed.

The court previously heard Mr Mann was driven to a secluded area amid a dispute over stolen money before his finger was chopped off on 13 August 2016.

But he said on Thursday it was "all a lie" and he made it up as he feared for his life.

Jurors were previously shown a Snapchat clip from Mr Halstead, known as DJ Madskie, of the finger with him saying: "See that? I chopped that off."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Malachi Halstead is accused of carrying out the attack, aided by Nicole Seaborne

However, Mr Mann said Mr Halstead was made to record that video and was instructed what to say by Mr Biggs.

Mr Mann said: "I lied. I don't want to disclose his name. He's a very dangerous man and I am scared for my life."

He told the court he phoned Mr Halstead because he feared for his safety and asked him for help.

He also denied Miss Seaborne had any involvement, who is accused of handing Mr Halstead the meat cleaver he used to chop Mr Mann's finger off.

Prosecuting, Heath Edwards, challenged Mr Mann's account.

In police interview, Mr Mann allegedly said Mr Halstead told him if he lied about his involvement to the police then he would wipe that debt.

"The man who chopped your finger off and that you are scared of is Malachi Halstead, isn't it?" Mr Edwards asked.

"You're trying to ambush the trial aren't you?"

The trial continues.