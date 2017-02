From the section

Image copyright South Wales Police

Police searching for missing John Sutton, 81, in the Vale of Glamorgan have found a body.

Mr Sutton, from Llantwit Major, was reported missing on Tuesday morning.

South Wales Police said the body was discovered in a field near St Donats on Wednesday at 16:20 GMT.

Formal identification is yet to take place. The family of Mr Sutton have been informed.