28 arrests after Gwent Police Newport drugs raid

Twenty eight people were arrested after one of the largest drugs raids in Gwent Police history.

The force said 300 officers carried out 14 simultaneous warrants in Newport at 05:00 GMT on Tuesday, after three hours of briefings.

Eleven men appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with possessing class A drugs with the intent to supply.

A further six were bailed pending a court date.

Two men were released on police bail ahead of further enquiries, and nine others were being questioned.

Gwent Police is still hoping to speak to two men, Curtis Hooper, 40, and Christopher Mears, 18.

The raid followed information from the community about the supply of drugs.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, said: "The spread of Class A drugs is a huge problem for society and the steps taken by the force to seriously disrupt the supply and distribution of these illegal drugs is to be commended."