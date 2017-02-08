Cyncoed campus students' flats plan decision deferred

Image copyright Cardiff Metropolitan University

A decision on controversial plans to build student flats at Cardiff Metropolitan University's Cyncoed campus has been deferred.

The development faced local opposition last year amid concern it would affect nearby homes and an ancient woodland.

A report to Cardiff council's planning committee said amendments to the plans had led to a "substantial reduction in the likely impact upon this woodland".

The plan is for a seven-storey accommodation block with over 500 beds.

The application had been recommended for approval during Wednesday's meeting.

'Irreplaceable'

The report said 176 residents living near the site formally objected due to a range of issues, including parking concerns and damage to ancient trees.

Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens, who had also objected, said residents already faced problems due to Cardiff Met site users parking in residential areas.

Conservation charity The Woodland Trust also objected, saying ancient woodland sites were "irreplaceable".

However, the report said the application had been subject to a number of amendments to ensure the woodland was preserved.