Stone-throwing youths smash train windows from Cardiff bridge

Image copyright PA Image caption Great Western's Taunton to Cardiff service was hit on Saturday

Windscreens on two trains were damaged after youths threw stones from a bridge in Cardiff, police have said.

In one incident, a stone smashed through a Great Western train window and entered the cab, but no one was injured.

A windshield on a freight locomotive was also broken in the other incident near Trowbridge Road Bridge on Saturday at about noon.

British Transport Police have branded the incidents dangerous and reckless.

"Fortunately, both drivers were unharmed however, as you can imagine, it has left them feeling incredibly shaken," said investigating officer PC Matt Dando.