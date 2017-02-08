Stone-throwing youths smash train windows from Cardiff bridge
- 8 February 2017
- From the section South East Wales
Windscreens on two trains were damaged after youths threw stones from a bridge in Cardiff, police have said.
In one incident, a stone smashed through a Great Western train window and entered the cab, but no one was injured.
A windshield on a freight locomotive was also broken in the other incident near Trowbridge Road Bridge on Saturday at about noon.
British Transport Police have branded the incidents dangerous and reckless.
"Fortunately, both drivers were unharmed however, as you can imagine, it has left them feeling incredibly shaken," said investigating officer PC Matt Dando.