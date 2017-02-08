Defendant's 'Snapchat post of man's chopped finger'

Image copyright FACEBOOK/WALES NEWS SERVICE Image caption Malachi Halstead is accused of carrying out the attack and Nicole Seaborne assisting

A DJ chopped off a man's finger with a meat cleaver then posted a picture of it on Snapchat, a court heard.

Malachi Halstead, 35, allegedly carried out the attack on Teerath Mann, 23, as he thought he was stealing money.

The defendant, from Newport, and known as DJ Madskie, put the picture on the mobile app saying: "See that? I chopped that off", Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He denies actual bodily harm, wounding with intent, unlawful wounding and carrying an offensive weapon.

Mr Halstead's partner, Nicole Seaborne, also from Newport, denies encouraging or assisting in the commission of an indictable offence believing it will be committed.

The court heard Mr Mann was selling drugs for the DJ who suspected money had gone missing and the victim was lured into a trap by the defendants.

'Tonight you're losing something'

Heath Edwards, prosecuting, said: "Halstead asked Seaborne to go into her home to get a 'big, dirty, sharp knife'.

"She handed it over to Halstead, knowing full well he was intending on assaulting Mr Mann."

The court heard the defendant then attacked Mr Mann in his car, breaking his nose before telling him: "Tonight you're losing something."

Mr Edwards said: "He drove to a nearby place and parked up, and both got out of the vehicle.

"Mr Mann was made to place his finger on a wooden pole, and when he did, Halstead chopped off a large part of that finger."

The jury was shown the Snapchat recording. The app allows users to send videos and pictures, both of which expire after being watched once.

The trial continues.