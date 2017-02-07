Cardiff man 'beat girlfriend to death' over cheating fears

Image copyright Facebook

A barman with a black belt in karate beat his girlfriend to death after thinking she had cheated on him, a court heard.

Jordan Matthews, 24, of Ely Road, Cardiff, is accused of murdering his girlfriend of 16 months, Xixi Bi.

Miss Bi, 24, was so badly bruised a paramedic thought she had been dead for some time when they arrived at their flat on 19 August 2016.

Mr Matthews admits manslaughter but denies murder at Cardiff Crown Court.

Miss Bi had a broken jaw, ribs and widespread bruising following the attack on 18 August, jurors heard.

Paramedics responding to a 999 call made by Mr Matthews the morning after tried to revive Miss Bi but she was not breathing and had no heart rhythm.

Her body was "very bruised" and discoloured, the court heard.

Cardiff Metropolitan University student Miss Bi was pronounced dead at 09:30 BST at the University Hospital of Wales, after having a cardiac arrest.

Mr Matthews was arrested at the flat while paramedics tried to revive his girlfriend.

He told police he was a black belt in karate but did not think what he had done was bad enough to cause the injuries she suffered.

Mr Matthews said he had hit Miss Bi believing she had cheated on him and cried when he was later told she had died.

The trial continues.