Traffic on M4 near Newport eases after crash at Magor

Traffic on the M4 eastbound near Newport has eased following a multi-vehicle crash before junction 23A at Magor in Monmouthshire.

There were 10-mile queues towards junction 25 (Caerleon) near Newport.

The disruption followed a crash involving a bus, van and car at about 06:45 GMT.

Three lanes had to be shut for a time for the vehicles to be removed with traffic passing on the hard shoulder.

A man was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the ambulance service.

