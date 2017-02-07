Traffic on M4 near Newport eases after crash at Magor
- From the section South East Wales
Traffic on the M4 eastbound near Newport has eased following a multi-vehicle crash before junction 23A at Magor in Monmouthshire.
There were 10-mile queues towards junction 25 (Caerleon) near Newport.
The disruption followed a crash involving a bus, van and car at about 06:45 GMT.
Three lanes had to be shut for a time for the vehicles to be removed with traffic passing on the hard shoulder.
A man was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the ambulance service.
