'Largest drugs operation' in Gwent Police force history

Gwent Police has undertaken one of the biggest drugs operations in its history.

The force said 300 officers carried out 14 simultaneous warrants in Newport at 05:00 on Tuesday, after three hours of briefings.

Six people have already been arrested, and enquiries are still ongoing.

It followed information from the community about the supply of class A drugs.

Marc Budden of Gwent Police said: "This is the largest scale drugs operation we've seen in Gwent.

"[The operation] involved specialist method of entry officers utilising chainsaws and drills to ensure rapid entry.