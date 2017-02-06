Cardiff man accused of beating girlfriend to death

Image copyright Google Image caption Matthews told the call operator he had ADHD and had hit his girlfriend the night before she died

A man called 999 after allegedly beating his girlfriend to death saying he had been "really, really horrible" to her, a court heard.

Jordan Matthews, of Ely Road, Cardiff, is accused of murdering his girlfriend of 16 months, Xixi Bi.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Miss Bi, 24, had a broken jaw, ribs and widespread bruising following the attack in August 2016.

Mr Matthews, 24, admits manslaughter but denies murder.

Paul Lewis, QC, prosecuting, said it was a "vicious, sustained and prolonged attack".

A 999 call made by Mr Matthews at 08:00 GMT on 19 August 2016 was played in court, in which he said the pair had bickered the night before and he had hit her.

He told the operator he had been "really, really horrible" to Miss Bi and she was now struggling to breathe, that he had done CPR on her and she was responding.

Mr Lewis said paramedics arrived at the Ely Road flat within minutes but Miss Bi was not breathing and had no heart rhythm.

Cardiff Metropolitan University student Miss Bi was pronounced dead at 09:30 at the University Hospital of Wales.

The trial continues.