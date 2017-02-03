Disused public toilets in Merthyr Tydfil sold for £37,000

Image copyright Paul Fosh Image caption The disused public toilet decorated with a colourful mural in North Street, Dowlais

Disused public toilets in Merthyr Tydfil have been sold for more than six times its guide price.

The former public convenience in North Street, Dowlais, was up for auction starting at £6,000 but ended up being sold for £37,000.

Auctioneers Paul Fosh said the building, which had been owned by the council, could be turned into a cafe, shop or even a new home.

A spokeswoman said there had been "a lot of interest" in the property.