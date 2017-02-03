Met Office warning over 70mph winds for south east Wales

Image copyright PA Image caption Waves battered the lighthouse at Porthcawl during storms in December 2016

Gusts of up to 70mph could bring disruption to parts of south east Wales on Friday, the Met Office has warned.

It said travel may be affected as trees could be brought down while surface water could develop due to heavy rain.

A yellow "be aware" warning for wind covers Cardiff, Monmouthshire, Newport and Vale of Glamorgan.

It is in place from 11:00 GMT on Friday until the early hours of Saturday but southern England is expected to be worst hit by Storm Doris.

People living near coasts have been advised to stay away from the seafront, with several coastal flood alerts issued by Natural Resources Wales.

Matt Crofts, lifesaving delivery manager for the RNLI, said: "The water can be unpredictable at the best of times but it is particularly dangerous during bad weather.

"We are urging everyone to respect the water and to keep safe during the upcoming rough weather and would remind people not to underestimate the distance waves can travel up the beach or harbour wall.

"Although it can be tempting to get close, it isn't worth risking your life to take photos or to dodge waves."

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Three women were injured by falling tree at Narbeth, Pembrokeshire

High winds on Thursday evening led to three women being injured after a tree fell onto a car in Pembrokeshire during high winds.

Their car had to be winched from under the tree by Mid and West Wales firefighters in Narberth.

The B4314 remains closed in both directions on Friday morning in the area.

There are also restrictions on the M48 Severn Bridge due to high winds, with one lane closed and a 40mph speed limit in force.

The ferry company Stena Line is also reporting delays on Irish sea crossings between Holyhead and Dublin, with its 08:55 GMT sailing delayed by about two hours on Friday morning.