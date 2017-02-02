Pupils told head teacher's body found in Penarth

Image copyright Jaggery

Pupils at a Vale of Glamorgan primary school have been told their head teacher has been found dead, the council has confirmed.

Police have said they are investigating after the body of a 51-year-old man was discovered on Fort Road, Lavernock, Penarth on Wednesday.

A letter to parents at Albert Primary School, in Penarth, said it was believed to be head teacher Huw Jones.

Formal identification is still taking place. His next of kin were informed.

Vale of Glamorgan council said parents had been advised they could take their child out of school.

"A counselling service is being made available to provide any support that is required," a spokesman said.