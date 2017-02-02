Brexit Labour rebel Kevin Brennan awaits frontbench fate

Brexit rebel MP Kevin Brennan could be sacked from Labour's frontbench for defying the party to vote against triggering Article 50 and leaving the European Union.

The shadow culture minister was among 47 MPs to ignore the party's three-line whip to back the European Union Bill.

Leader Jeremy Corbyn previously suggested shadow ministers could be sacked if they went against the whip.

MPs overwhelmingly backed the measure in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

There were 498 votes in favour to 114 and the move will allow Prime Minister Theresa May to get Brexit negotiations under way.

The bill now faces further scrutiny in the Commons and the House of Lords before it can become law.

The prime minister has set a deadline of 31 March for invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, getting official talks with the EU started.

Cardiff West MP Mr Brennan was one of seven Welsh Labour MPs to oppose the move as most MPs from Wales backed it.

Bridgend MP Madeline Moon and Rhondda MP Chris Bryant, Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley), Owen Smith (Pontypridd) and Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth) were the others voted against the move.

Mr Brennan was the second Labour front-bencher in Wales to announce he would vote against Jeremy Corbyn's wishes, following Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens who quit as shadow Welsh secretary on Friday over the order.