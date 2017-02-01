Lynette White: Cardiff murder review completed by QC

Image copyright PA

Inquiry findings into one of Wales' most notorious murders and the collapse of a trial of eight police officers have been passed to UK ministers.

Sex worker Lynette White, 20, was stabbed more than 50 times in a Cardiff docklands flat in 1988.

Three men had convictions for the killing quashed - but a trial of officers accused of perverting the course of justice was halted in 2011

The report will now be considered by Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

A Home Office spokesman said "questions still remain over why no one was found responsible for this appalling miscarriage of justice".

Tony Paris, Yusef Abdullahi and Stephen Miller - who became known as the Cardiff Three - were wrongly jailed for life in 1990 for the murder and freed in 1992 after their convictions were quashed.

In 2003, new DNA technology led South Wales Police to Ms White's real killer, Jeffrey Gafoor. He confessed to stabbing her in a row over £30.

Twelve former South Wales Police officers were charged with perverting the course of justice - but the trial of eight of them collapsed in 2011.

The Home Office said the findings of QC Richard Howell's report were being examined, and would be published in due course.