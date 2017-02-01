Network Rail launches Cardiff 'signalling irregularity' probe

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Cardiff train

Network Rail has launched an investigation into a "serious signalling irregularity" at Cardiff East Junction.

The incident happened on 29 December 2016 during resignalling and track remodelling work in and around Cardiff Central station.

No-one was injured and no damage caused.

Network Rail said it "acted quickly" to secure both sets of points.

At 08:46 GMT, the driver of the train from Cardiff Central to Treherbert noticed that a set of points on the route were not in the correct position, unsecured and not detected by the signalling system.

If the driver had not stopped, Network Rail said the train would have "diverted on to a line which trains can run in either direction".

Earlier, at 08:24 GMT, another train had travelled over another set of unsecured points.