Champions League final volunteer campaign sees 1,000 apply

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gareth Bale lifted the Champions League trophy for the second time with Real Madrid in 2016

One thousand people have applied to volunteer at the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff.

The Football Association of Wales launched its Become a Champion campaign just two weeks ago.

It needs people to help with transport, marketing, ticketing and VIP services in the days before and on the final at the Principality Stadium on 3 June.

"We're delighted by the response over the past weeks," the committee leading the volunteering said.

Another 500 people could perform in a pre-match ceremony at the stadium - which will be called the National Stadium of Wales for the game.

Volunteers are also being sought for the Women's Champions League final at the Cardiff City Stadium on 1 June.

"It shows that the nation is really embracing the finals and wants to be a part of the action," said Laura Easton, the Local Organising Committee's head of volunteering.

Applications to express an interest in volunteering are still open.