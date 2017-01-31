Lorraine Ridout: Family plea over missing Cardiff woman

Media caption Peter and Christine Ridout have appealed for information about their mother

The daughter of a woman from Cardiff who has been missing for exactly one year said the family were "desperate" for answers.

Lorraine Ridout, who was 57 when reported missing, of Gabalfa, was last seen on Aberporth Road on 31 January 2016.

There have been no confirmed sightings since and police are still trying to establish what happened.

Her daughter Christine urged anyone with information to come forward.

The police investigation, which has included searches of the River Taff and two family properties, has been described as "the largest urban search police in Cardiff have ever undertaken".

But it has failed to find any clue to Ms Ridout's whereabouts.

She was last seen between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT that day after heading to a friend's house but did not arrive.

Her daughter assumed she had stayed at an auntie's house but when she did not come home the following evening she "realised that something was wrong".

Christine Ridout said: "My mum's handbag was there, her phone, her tobacco. Anyone who knows my mum knows she goes everywhere with tobacco.

"This is unusual for my mum, she doesn't like to go to areas she's unaware of.

"We're a year down the line, where searches have been carried out, we have done as much as we can as a family to look for my mum but at this stage you just don't know where to look any more."

Christine Ridout said her mother's disappearance "hit home" when the family had to spend her birthday on 20 December and their first Christmas without her.

"If you haven't got any closure... if you don't know where your mum is or you don't know what's happened to her, it wasn't the same," she said.

She described her mother as funny, who loved music and singing and was a Marvin Gaye fan.

"She was just lovely, if she could help you then she would," she added.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police divers searched the River Taff last year in a bid to find Lorraine Ridout

Son Peter said: "Obviously it's difficult, no more closure at this stage and her not being found. It's been really tough as a family."

The pair appealed for people who may know anything to come forward, "no matter how small" the information.

Anniversary leaflets were handed out to people in and around Fairwater on Tuesday afternoon.

"My mum was lovely and she deserves to be found, whether it's good or bad we can't do the right thing by my mum without any answers," Christine Ridout added.

Det Insp Mark O'Shea, of South Wales Police, said: "Something occurred that stopped her returning home to her much-loved family."