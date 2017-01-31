Engineer 'electrocuted' doing work in Cardiff dies

Image caption Tom Owen (left) pictured with his family

An engineer believed to have been electrocuted while carrying out utility works in Cardiff on Monday has died.

Tom Owen, 21, from Efail Isaf near Pontypridd in Rhondda Cynon Taff, was working in Clevedon Road in the Llanrumney area of the city for Western Power when the incident happened.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales but was pronounced dead.

South Wales Police and the Health and Safety Executive have launched a joint investigation into his death.

His family said in a statement: "We are absolutely devastated by the tragic death of our son.

"He is our world. We are incredibly proud of the young man that he had become and can't imagine life without him.

"He had so much of life ahead of him which he looked forward to sharing with his friends from Beddau Rugby Club, work mates and his girlfriend Grace. He will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him."

Mal O'Sullivan from Beddau Rugby Club said Mr Owen had represented the club at all age levels.

"Known for his wicked sense of humour and commitment to his fellow players and friends, Tom will be sorely missed," Mr O'Sullivan said on Beddau's website.

"Tom Owen is one of us, one of our own, who was green and gold to the core and taken from us too early.

"There is a feeling of devastating emptiness amongst us following this tragedy and all at the club offer their deepest condolences to his parents Martin and Kim, sister Katie and the rest of the family.

"Tom cannot be replaced."