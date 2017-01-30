Engineer in hospital after 'serious' incident in Cardiff

An engineer working for electricity provider Western Power Distribution has been taken to hospital after a "serious incident" as he was working in Cardiff.

The man was carrying out works at Clevedon Road in LLanrumney when the incident happened at about 12:20 GMT.

The worker was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. The Health and Safety Executive has been notified.

Clevedon Road has been closed while an investigation takes place.

"An internal investigation is currently under way and we are working closely with the police," Western Power confirmed.