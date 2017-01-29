Police appeal one year after discovery of baby's body

Image copyright Google

Police have renewed an appeal for information about the death of a baby boy - exactly one year after his body was found in Newport.

The newborn child was discovered on 29 January 2016 on land near Imperial Park, Coedkernew.

He had been wrapped in a white towel and placed in a black leather bag.

Despite numerous appeals, Gwent Police has still not been able to identify the baby's mother.

Officers said the towel, which had the words "St Annes" hand-written along its edge, came from St Anne's Hospice in Newport.

Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption The baby's body was found in a bag identical to this

They have asked if anyone can connect the towel or the bag with a woman or girl who may have been upset, anxious or acting strangely this time last year and who may be doing so again around the anniversary of the birth.

Det Insp Judith Roberts said: "This must be an incredibly distressing time for the mother.

"The anniversary may bring back painful memories and we want to ensure that she is offered the right support.

"Anyone with information is urged to get in touch. If you want to speak with us confidentially or anonymously, that can be arranged."

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or contact the force via direct message on Facebook.