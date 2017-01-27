Boy hit by vehicle on Gladstone Road, Barry, taken to hospital
27 January 2017
A boy is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Vale of Glamorgan.
South Wales Police said the crash happened near the primary school on Gladstone Road, Barry, at about 15:35 GMT on Friday.
The boy has been taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Police said officers are investigating and the road is currently closed to the junction with Buttrills Road.