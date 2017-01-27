Man killed in A4058 Trehafod crash a 'loveable character'

A 78-year-old man who was killed in a crash in Rhondda Cynon Taff has been described as a "loveable character".

Dilwyn Williams, from Caerphilly, died following a collision with two other cars on the A4058 Trehafod bypass in Hopkinstown, near Pontypridd, on Tuesday.

In a tribute, his family said he was a "loveable local character who never missed an opportunity".

Two women who were driving the other cars were taken to hospital.

South Wales Police said at the time their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.