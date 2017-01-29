Farewell service for retiring Archbishop of Wales

A farewell service is being held in Cardiff to mark the retirement of the Archbishop of Wales and Bishop of Llandaff, Dr Barry Morgan.

The Llandaff Diocesan service begins at 15:00 GMT on Sunday at Llandaff Cathedral, ahead of Dr Morgan's retirement on Tuesday.

He has been at the head of the Church in Wales for nearly 14 years - the longest serving in the Anglican Communion.

He is retiring on his 70th birthday.

Dr Morgan has supported numerous causes, including same-sex marriage and more powers for the assembly.

The service will begin with a procession of 120 robed clergy, and Paul Marshall of the Church in Wales will pay tribute to Dr Morgan and present him with a gift on behalf of the diocese.