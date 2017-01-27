Fight to stop Bashir Naderi deportation continues

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Bashir Naderi (pictured with girlfriend Nicole Cooper) fled Afghanistan after his father was killed by the Taliban

The family of a Cardiff man who faces deportation to Afghanistan "could be removed at any time" his solicitor has said.

Bashir Naderi, 20, has lived in Wales for 10 years, after his mother paid traffickers to bring him to the UK.

But he learned on Wednesday that the Home Office had not granted him leave.

His solicitor Vinita Templeton said "steps are being taken to challenge the decision."

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Ms Templeton said the evidence they put forward to the Home Office to keep Mr Naderi in Wales was "very extensive and compelling."

She said he should not be sent back to Afghanistan as he had become "very westernised and was no longer fluent in his native language."

His deportation was temporarily halted by a judge hours before he was due to board the plane in October and a 14,000-signature petition was handed into the Home Office in January.

Ms Templeton said they will be allowing the Home Office 14 days to reconsider its decision.

"If we don't get a decision or a review of a decision that we consider acceptable, then we would take steps to challenge further by judicial review," she said.

She added that Mr Naderi had not "taken it very well", but that he has a "very strong support network."

"The family has faith that we will do what we can to prevent him from being removed."