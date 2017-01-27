Pontfaen dispersal order after 'distress' for residents

A dispersal order has been put in place in part of Newport after reports of "alarm and distress" being caused to residents, Gwent Police have said.

It will last for 48 hours from 16:00 GMT Friday and covers the Pontfaen area.

Officers will be on patrol and will have the power to direct people acting anti-socially away from the area.

Local inspector Sarah Davies said: "A small minority are causing alarm and distress to local residents."

Areas covered by the order include Fallowfield Drive, Pontfaen Road, Fosse Road, Greenmeadow Road, Nash Grove, Eastmoor Road, Mulcaster Avenue, Westmoor Close, Willow Close, Meads Close, Hillview Crescent, Fosse Close and Heath Close.