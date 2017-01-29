£80k Tonypandy bus station revamp omits flat kerbs

Media caption Tonypandy bus station revamp misses step-free access

A council has been criticised after a bus station was revamped without creating step-free access off the pavement for wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council spent £80,000 on new shelters and raised kerbs for people to get on and off buses easily in Tonypandy.

But nothing was done on the Mitchell Court side of the station to help those with mobility issues.

The council has been asked to comment.

Buses stop at the station to carry people to places such as Cardiff, Porth, Bridgend, Aberdare and Porth.

Resident Wendy Allsop said: "They've refurbished and said we've got these nice raised kerbs here but unfortunately they haven't thought outside the box and how do they get disabled people at the bus station in the first place.

"I know people have been affected because they have problems and issues with their mobility so therefore they can't use this bus station because they can't alight on to the pavement even if they park in the local car park."

Tonypandy councillor Craig Middle said he was taking the issue up with the council.

He said: "We are also looking at the shelters because sometimes the rain and wind comes and it is exposed."