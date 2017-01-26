Gas main ruptured after three car crash in Pengam

A gas main has been ruptured following a crash involving three cars in Caerphilly county.

Fire crews were called to Fairview, Pengam, at about 08:30 GMT on Thursday, homes in the immediate area have been evacuated and a 50 metre cordon has been set up.

Three people were taken to hospital for precautionary checks, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

Gas engineers have been called and police are at the scene.