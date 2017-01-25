Two weeks to show £425m Circuit of Wales funds in place

Image copyright Circuit of Wales Image caption Major events such as the British MotoGP motorcycling Grand Prix are set to be

The firm behind the £425m Circuit of Wales race track in Blaenau Gwent has been given two weeks to show it has enough financial backing.

Welsh Government ministers want assurances that the Heads of the Valleys Development Company (HOVDC) can go ahead with the scheme in Ebbw Vale.

It is claimed the project could create up to 6,000 jobs.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said he wanted the company to make "faster progress".

In July 2016 Mr Skates said the firm had to find at least 50% of the budget and underwriting from private sources.

But on Wednesday, he told AMs he was "concerned" the scheme had been "publicly debated for many years" without sufficient private finance being found.

"The people of Ebbw Vale deserve to know if this project is going ahead and crucially if so when," he added.

"I am keen to avoid more opportunity costs associated with the project that does not have a final date.

"I have therefore written to the Heads of Valleys Development Company today asking them to make faster progress on this project and asking for evidence to be provided to me of named investor term sheets within the next two weeks."

The partners claim the development could attract 750,000 visitors a year and inject an estimated £50m into the Welsh economy annually.

Although insurers Aviva have been named as the scheme's likely financial backers, HOVDC has been in negotiations with ministers over the taxpayer shouldering some of the risk.

Earlier this year the firm announced Extreme Sports Company as its new business partner.