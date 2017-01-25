Celtic Manor spa party ends with Taser after breast flash

Image copyright Wales News Service

A birthday party at a luxury south Wales hotel ended with police using a Taser gun on a man after his girlfriend flashed her breasts at staff.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Jade Williams, 27, exposed herself at Newport's Celtic Manor after complaints about her and Dafydd Williams, also 27.

Her boyfriend clashed with police sent to intervene, ending with pepper spray and a stun gun being used.

Both were jailed for four months after admitting affray charges.

The pair had been celebrating Jade Williams' 27th birthday at the hotel, which is famous for hosting golf's Ryder Cup and the Nato summit of world leaders.

"The couple had received warnings about their behaviour before police were called," said prosecutor James Evans.

"This included showing her breasts to staff in the spa.

"The officers resorted to using a Taser and pepper spray on him. They fired the Taser for a second time and only then were they able to restrain him."

Judge Paul Hopkins QC was told Jade Williams had been drinking and threw a cup of water at one police officer, while her boyfriend punched another officer who needed hospital treatment.

Williams from Newport, also admitted criminal damage.

His partner also pleaded guilty to a public order offence, assaulting a police officer, and possession of cannabis.

Defending Dafydd Williams, barrister Gareth Williams accepted that his behaviour had been unacceptable.

"He went there as a treat, there was over-excitement in relation to going there. On this occasion, he acted arguably out of character," he said.

Jailing the pair, the judge described their actions as "truly appalling".

Speaking after sentencing, Supt Glyn Fernquest from Gwent Police said: "Assaults on officers simply doing their jobs is never acceptable and it is encouraging to see the courts have handed out custodial sentences on this occasion."