A4042 closed after lorry crash spills palm oil on road

A road in Monmouthshire has been closed after a tanker lorry overturned, spilling palm oil.

The crash happened on the A4042 between Hardwick and Llanellen at about 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Gwent Police said the driver suffered significant arm injuries and was being treated at Nevill Hall hospital.

Work to clean up the palm oil is expected to continue throughout Wednesday morning and the road remains shut.

Diversions are in place at the Hardwick roundabout, A4042 south bound, and on the A4042 junction with B4269 at Llanellen.