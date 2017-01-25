Driver killed and two injured in Hopkinstown crash

Image copyright Google/BBC

A 78-year-old driver has died after his vehicle collided with two cars travelling in the opposite direction.

Two women were also taken to hospital after their cars were involved in the collision with the man's silver Skoda Octavia.

The crash happened on the A4058 Trehafod bypass in Hopkinstown, near Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at about 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Both the women, aged 31 and 46, were drivers in the other two cars.

South Wales Police said they were both taken to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.