Residents 'disgruntled' over Cardiff park artwork

Plans for a sculpture in a Cardiff park have been met with opposition.

Artist Rubin Eynon suggested a model of Roath Mill or a waterwheel-shaped seat for Roath Mill Gardens.

But one resident said the work was being "foisted" on him, while another feared it was at odds with the Victorian park.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW), which commissioned the work, said most people were supportive. The artist said: "You can't please everyone".

The artwork was commissioned as part of a flood-protection scheme for Roath Brook Gardens, Roath Mill Gardens, Waterloo Gardens and Railway Gardens.

Image copyright Rubin Eynon Image caption A small bronze model of the mill is one idea put forward by the artist

Plans include flood walls and embankments along the brook between Roath Brook Gardens and the River Rhymney at Newport Road, the felling of 145 trees and replanting of 105 across the four gardens, urban landscaping, a new pergola in Waterloo Gardens and a viewing platform for the old Roath Mill.

About 100 people attended a recent drop-in session to meet the artist and NRW sent flyers to residents asking what sort of sculpture they would like.

But Joan Morris was left unimpressed following the meeting, saying: "I saw the artist's proposals and I can't say I like any of it. I don't think modern art has a place in a Victorian park.

"It's out of character. It's a conservation area and I can't understand how it was put forward in the first place.

"Lots of of people are disgruntled about this."

'Inappropriate'

Ms Morris said the money would be better spent on the park's Victorian railings which are in a "dreadful state of disrepair".

An artist who did not want to be named was against any artwork for the park: "I don't like public art. It's somebody else's taste being foisted on me. It's establishment taste, 'this is what you're having, this is art'," he said.

"I don't want the park littered by inappropriate art."

But Cardiff-based graffiti artist Bradley Woods disagreed. He said: "I really love sculptures but you don't see that many about. There should be more public murals and sculptures. And the public should be involved."

Local author Peter Finch said he was against the concept of art being commissioned through public consultation: "If you take on all the views you end up with something weak and not enduring."

But he said the bronze model of the mill proposed by Mr Eynon would be a "very fitting commemoration of the site of the mill".

He was less taken with the waterwheel-shaped seat, saying: "I sincerely hope it is not the dreadful wheel replica. It's dreadful.

"No-one would sit on it, it would be vandalised."

Local artist Lynne Cartlidge was more concerned about the impact the flood protection work would have on the "stunningly beautiful" park.

"I would have thought the felling of the trees and the effect on the river bank and local wildlife such as kingfishers was more of an issue," she said.

"A sculpture isn't going to have a huge impact on the character of the park.

Celebrating women

"I haven't seen the sculpture proposals but as long as the artist is thoughtful about what they're doing and uses a valid process. There's always going to be someone with an issue", she said.

Sara Huws, from Cardiff, said the artwork could be an opportunity to celebrate a woman from the city.

Ms Huws, who co-founded the East End Women's Museum, said: "Once you start looking at sculptures in Cardiff the women are symbolic".

Image copyright Colin Smith/Geograph Image caption Ivor Novello is one of many men immortalised by a statue in Cardiff

"It's always up to the local people what they want in their area but a lot of workers in mills were women, who knows there may be a women linked to that particular [Roath] mill that we could refer to and celebrate."

She would like to see more tributes to living women like Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson and Dame Shirley Bassey as well as women from the past like author Dorothy Edwards and Elizabeth Andrews, who campaigned to improve conditions for miners' wives by introducing pithead baths.

A spokesman for Cardiff council admitted women were under-represented, "as in most other cities in the UK and worldwide".

He added: "Cardiff's public art collection has developed over the past 150 years and reflects the cultural norms of those years.

"We are exploring possible ways of addressing the mismatch between the contribution women have and continue to make to Cardiff and Wales, and their representation in our public art collection."

'You can't please everyone'

Despite the mixed reaction to his ideas, the artist tasked with creating the artwork was philosophical: "As an artist you have to be thick-skinned.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sara Huws would like statues of Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson (l) and Dame Shirley Bassey

"I'm not particularly precious about my ideas. I get a lot of them, and they come and go.

"It is a community engagement project and I'm open to the community."

Natural Resources Wales' principal environmental project manager Heilyn Williams, said it was encouraging the local community and schools to get involved and help develop the final design.

She said: "Roath Mill Gardens has a rich history and we want to showcase this.

"So far the majority of responses we've received have been supportive."

This is not the first time Mr Eynon has has faced opposition to his work.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Artist Rubin Eynon created the sculpture of King Arthur at Tintagel Castle, Cornwall

Back in April there was controversy over his sculpture of King Arthur at Tintagel Castle in Cornwall . He said: "It is a very beautiful site and there was a lot of hoopla."

He said he understood people in Cardiff were protective of their park: "A lot of people don't want anything there at all, they want it untouched."

He is hoping to have the go-ahead for one of his ideas in February.

"It won't be an artistic sculptural piece but I can create something that looks nice," he said.